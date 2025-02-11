Live
Just In
Setback for Errabelli as key followers join Cong
MLA Yasaswini and in-charge Jhansi Reddy are strategising to induct a significant number of BRS members into the Congress, aiming for a clean sweep in the region
Hanamkonda: As predicted by Hans India, the wave of leaders joining the Congress party has gained momentum.
The political tides have started turning against former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, who has been a strong presence in public life for four decades. Local MLA Yasaswini and in-charge Jhansi Reddy are strategising to induct a significant number of BRS members into the Congress, aiming for a clean sweep in the region.
As part of this plan, key followers of Errabelli are gradual-ly leaving the BRS and joining the Congress.
On Sunday, BRS senior leader and former ZP co-option member MD Madhar joined the Congress in the pres-ence of Jhansi Rajender Reddy, the in-charge of Pala-kurthi constituency, at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Follow-ing this, on Monday, senior leader Billa Sudheer Red-dy and farmers’ coordinator Akula Surender Rao resigned from the pink party along with their sup-porters and officially joined the Congress at Gandhi Bha-van, under the leadership of MLA Yasaswini Jhansi Reddy. Former MP and TPCC working president Azharud-din welcomed Sudheer Reddy, Surender Rao, and their followers into the party by draping them with party scarves.
Speaking at the event, Sudheer Reddy accused the BRS of becoming synonymous with corruption in Palakurthi. He alleged that Dayakar Rao not only deceived people but also betrayed his own trusted leaders. He ex-pressed happiness over joining the Congress after wit-nessing development works undertaken by MLA Yasaswini Reddy and in-charge Jhansi Rajender Red-dy in Palakurthi.
He assured that he would work hard for the party alongside everyone. Azaruddin stated that un-der the leadership of Yasaswini Jhansi Reddy, the party will continue to grow stronger.