Settle conflicts amicably, KTR urges party leaders

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday asked the party leaders to settle the conflicts by discussing within the party and not outside the party forum. The BRS leader was addressing a gathering of leaders from Nirmal district at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday.

Rama Rao lashed out at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for focusing on holding glamour events while the State reels under crises. KTR accused the CM of being unfit to lead the State due to his erratic behaviour, misplaced priorities, and political dishonesty. “More than 580 farmers have died by suicide. Paddy is being washed away by rains. But Revanth Reddy is busy attending Miss World events four times instead of visiting the families of the deceased. Is this the Chief Minister Telangana deserves?” he questioned.

He alleged that Revanth Reddy was suffering from a dangerous psychological condition of multiple personality disorder and that is why he speaks in different tones on the same issue every other day.

The BRS leader also slammed the government for allegedly spending over Rs 200 crore on beauty pageants while claiming the State treasury is empty. “Ministers have turned into tour guides for beauty queens, as even CPI leader Narayana pointed out. Is this governance or a fashion show?” KTR asked.

He ridiculed the showcasing of government projects to Miss World contestants and questioned their political relevance. “Every project, building shown to them was built by the previous BRS government. Can Revanth name even one project built by Congress? Other than Nizam’s Charminar, there’s nothing they can claim,” he emphasised.

He said that the event was being used to distract the public from governance failures. “While SLBC tunnel workers remain trapped for months, the Chief Minister parades on red carpets. This is a betrayal of Telangana’s people and priorities,” he added.

Shifting focus to the Kaleshwaram project and commission related notices, KTR said, “The Congress party is resorting to filthy politics under the guise of commission notices. These are nothing but a cover-up for their own corrupt agenda.” KTR said that the smear campaign against the Palamuru-Rangareddy project had already collapsed after the Supreme Court’s observations. “Soon, the same will happen with the propaganda against Kaleshwaram. The real motive behind these notices is to cancel and re-tender projects to collect 20–30 per cent commissions,” he alleged. “Justice Ghose Commission has said that it had completed its report and inquiry. Why is the deadline being extended again? The government must answer,” he demanded, adding that the BRS had not yet received formal notices on Kaleshwaram.