MLA assures priority to social welfare, constituency devpt

Visakhapatnam: South constituency MLA and Jana Sena Party city president Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas reiterated that as part of his commitment to public service, he would always give top priority to social welfare and development of the constituency.

Celebrating his birthday here on Thursday, the MLA said he would continue working tirelessly for the progress of the constituency and well-being of the people.

A large number of alliance leaders, officials, and party workers from various wards took part in the birthday celebrations.

Earlier in the day, he offered special prayers at the Kanaka Mahalakshmi Temple and Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam. Later, a cake was cut on the occasion in the presence of party leaders and supporters.

Addressing the gathering, Srinivas noted that he has been active in politics for the past 16 years and despite several challenges and electoral defeats initially, people of the constituency elected him with a significant majority on his third attempt.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party president and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, the MLA assured that he would continue to work harder to contribute to the constituency’s development.

He also thanked party leaders, workers and well-wishers for attending the celebrations in large numbers.