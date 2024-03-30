Several BRS MP aspirents make beeline after Kavya withdraws nomination

Hyderabad: After Kadiyam Kavya backed out from the contest in Warangal Lok Sabha constituency and slated to join Congress, several BRS leaders in the party are now aspiring for the ticket while some are leaving the party.

According to the sources, the senior leader from Station GhanpurThatikondaRajaiah, who was away from the party all these days, was trying to approach the BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao. Rajaiah was denied the Station Ghanpur Assembly constituency ticket during the 2023 Assembly elections and it was given to Kadiyam Srihari, who had won from the segment. There were talks that he would be given the Lok Sabha ticket by the party. However, the party decided to give the ticket to Kadiyam Kavya, the daughter of Srihari by denying the ticket to sitting MP Pasunuri Dayakar. Now, both Srihari along with Kavya met Congress leaders Deepa Dash Munshi and others giving a clear picture that they will be joining the ruling party.

Sources said that the names of Peddi Sudarshan Reddy’s wife Peddi Swapna, Jinka Ramesh, B Dinna were being considered by the party leaders for the Warangal Lok Sabha. Interestingly, the BRS leaders from Warangal and other districts have been deserting the party. The Wardhannapet former MLA Aroori Ramesh has resigned and joined the BJP and got the ticket. Similarly, the sitting MP Dayakar also joined Congress.

There were rumours that another candidate Maloth Kavitha from Mahabubabad Lok Sabha segment was also looking to resign from the party. However, Kavitha said that she was contesting from the constituency and had no intention of changing the party. She said that her political rivals were creating these fake messages. “Mahabubabad is one of the winning seats of the party and I will work under the leadership of KCR,” said Kavitha.

Sources said that the party leaders like Madan Reddy, Vanteru Pratap Reddy were also looking to change the party. Pratap Reddy was upset with the party denying ticket to him and preferring P Venkatram Reddy, who is already the member of Legislative Council. Madan Reddy was denied ticket in the Assembly elections and assured to give Medak Lok Sabha ticket. However, the BRS leader was not even considered for the Lok Sabha hence he was willing to change the party.