Several districts in Telangana to receive heavy rains today and tomorrow

The Meteorological Department has forecasted light to moderate showers in many districts on Sunday and Monday. Residents are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions during the ongoing rainy weather.

On Saturday, several districts in Telangana experienced heavy rainfall, with Utnuru mandal in Adilabad district receiving 13.1 cm of rain. Munugodu mandal in Nalgonda district saw 4.7 cm of rainfall, while Gudapur in Kosgi mandal of Narayanapet district received 4.4 cm. Phanigiri in Nagaram mandal of Suryapet district recorded 4.2 cm of rainfall.

Moderate rains were reported in Kumuram Bhim Asifabad, Manchiryala, Khammam, and Rangareddy districts. Overnight showers brought 13 cm of rainfall to Gundi in Ramadugu mandal of Karimnagar district and 12.2 cm to Ethurunagaram mandal of Mulugu district.