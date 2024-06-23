  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Several districts in Telangana to receive heavy rains today and tomorrow

Several districts in Telangana to receive heavy rains today and tomorrow
x
Highlights

The Meteorological Department has forecasted light to moderate showers in many districts on Sunday and Monday.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted light to moderate showers in many districts on Sunday and Monday. Residents are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions during the ongoing rainy weather.

On Saturday, several districts in Telangana experienced heavy rainfall, with Utnuru mandal in Adilabad district receiving 13.1 cm of rain. Munugodu mandal in Nalgonda district saw 4.7 cm of rainfall, while Gudapur in Kosgi mandal of Narayanapet district received 4.4 cm. Phanigiri in Nagaram mandal of Suryapet district recorded 4.2 cm of rainfall.

Moderate rains were reported in Kumuram Bhim Asifabad, Manchiryala, Khammam, and Rangareddy districts. Overnight showers brought 13 cm of rainfall to Gundi in Ramadugu mandal of Karimnagar district and 12.2 cm to Ethurunagaram mandal of Mulugu district.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X