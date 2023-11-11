Live
- Kurnool: Pathology lab inaugurated at Government General Hospital
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on November 11, 2023
- PM Narendra Modi to visit Hyderabad today to attend Madigala Vishwarupa Mahasabha
- Tirupati: Global Bio-India road show held at SPMVV
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on November 11 2023
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on November 11, 2023
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on November 11, 2023
- Tirupati: Dr Vengamma takes charge as SDUAHER Vice-Chancellor
- Kadapa: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates police station in RK Valley
- Nellore: Kakani Govardhan Reddy will be put behind bars very soon says Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy
Just In
Several leaders join BRS
Highlights
Hyderabad: Several senior leaders of the Congress party from Khammam joined the BRS in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on...
Hyderabad: Several senior leaders of the Congress party from Khammam joined the BRS in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday.
Among those who joined the BRS include, the former minister Sambhani Chandrasekhar, Kuturi Manvatarai, who is known as a student leader, and the closest to the PCC president. The TPCC general secretary Edavelli Krishna, senior political leader Vooke Abbayya couple, Dr Ramachandru Naik, and many others joined the BRS party.
Meanwhile, the Manikonda ward number 1 councillor Haimajali and her husband Chitrapuri Karmika Sangham president Anil Vallabhaneni also joined BRS in the presence of KT Rama Rao at Telangana Bhavan.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS