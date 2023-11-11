  • Menu
Several leaders join BRS
Hyderabad: Several senior leaders of the Congress party from Khammam joined the BRS in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday.

Among those who joined the BRS include, the former minister Sambhani Chandrasekhar, Kuturi Manvatarai, who is known as a student leader, and the closest to the PCC president. The TPCC general secretary Edavelli Krishna, senior political leader Vooke Abbayya couple, Dr Ramachandru Naik, and many others joined the BRS party.

Meanwhile, the Manikonda ward number 1 councillor Haimajali and her husband Chitrapuri Karmika Sangham president Anil Vallabhaneni also joined BRS in the presence of KT Rama Rao at Telangana Bhavan.

