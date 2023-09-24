Severe blow to BRS govt: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: State Congress president Revanth Reddy slammed CM KCR for cancellation of Group 1 exam by the High Court on Saturday. Writing an open letter to the Chief Minister, Revanth said the “High Court’s verdict to re-conduct the Group-1 (Preliminary) examination is a blow to your government.

The plight is the result of the destruction of institutions. There is no empathy shown by your government. The examination for Group-1 (Preliminary) held on 22nd October last year had to be canceled due to paper leak due to your negligence and incompetence. With this, the life of 2.80 lakh students has been in question.