Severe heat wave conditions in Telangana
- 45.5 deg C recorded in Jagtial, 45.4 in Komaram Bheem Asifabad
- Temperatures rise in last two days. The Mercury levels in some parts over 45 deg C. According to IMD, the maximum temperatures are likely to increase by two-three deg C in different parts of State
- Authorities advise people not to venture out during day, particularly between 11 am and 3 pm
Hyderabad: The rising levels of Mercury and severe heat wave conditions have led to death of a 42-year-old police constable from Mancherial district.
Constable M Santosh of Ankativada in Luxettipet was working in Ramakrishnapur police station. After day-long duty he returned home and collapsed at around 10.30 pm on Sunday. He was taken to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.
Santosh had joined duty in 2000 and was deployed at Ramakrishnapur police station. His family members said Santosh died of sunstroke.
Meanwhile temperatures in the State have increased during the last two days.The Mercury levels in some parts were over 45 degrees Celsius. According to IMD, Telangana will have dry weather till May 18. The maximum temperatures are likely to increase by two-three degrees C in different parts of the State. According to IMD authorities, 45.5 degrees C was recorded in Jagtial, 45.4 in Komaram Bheem Asifabad. They advised people not to venture out during day, particularly between 11 am and 3 pm