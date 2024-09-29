Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Folk Song Writer Suddala Mallik Teja

Jagitial : Singer Mounika has filed a complaint against folk song writer Suddala Mallik Teja, accusing him of sexual harassment under the guise of offering opportunities in the industry. The complaint was lodged at the Jagitial police station, where Mounika alleged that Mallik Teja had been exploiting her trust and making inappropriate advances.

Following the complaint, Jagitial police have registered a case against Mallik Teja and initiated an investigation into the matter. The incident has raised concerns about the exploitation faced by young artists in the music industry. Further action is expected based on the ongoing investigation.