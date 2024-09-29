Live
- Supreme Court to hear RG Kar College suo moto case on September 30
- Sri Lanka thrash NZ by innings and 154 runs; clinch 2-0 series win
- Tensions Rise in Siddipet District Following Assault on Minor Girl
- PDP's sympathies lie with terrorists, not nation: BJP slams party for halting poll campaign
- J&K: Massive operation on to trace terrorists after encounter in Kathua yesterday
- AP govt. disburses Rs. 569 crore for flood victims, to complete remaining tomorrow
- CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Condolences Over the Demise of Nalamada Purushotham Reddy
- CM Revanth Reddy Pledges to Prioritize Women's Health and Empowerment
- BCCI inaugurates new National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru
- Bihar flood situation critical amid heavy rain, says Shahnawaz Hussain
Just In
Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Folk Song Writer Suddala Mallik Teja
Highlights
Singer Mounika has filed a complaint against folk song writer Suddala Mallik Teja, accusing him of sexual harassment under the guise of offering opportunities in the industry.
Jagitial : Singer Mounika has filed a complaint against folk song writer Suddala Mallik Teja, accusing him of sexual harassment under the guise of offering opportunities in the industry. The complaint was lodged at the Jagitial police station, where Mounika alleged that Mallik Teja had been exploiting her trust and making inappropriate advances.
Following the complaint, Jagitial police have registered a case against Mallik Teja and initiated an investigation into the matter. The incident has raised concerns about the exploitation faced by young artists in the music industry. Further action is expected based on the ongoing investigation.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS