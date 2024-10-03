SGEF observes “Mahalaya Amavasya “

Kothagudem : Mahalaya Amavasya or Sarvapitri Amavasya was observed here by the Shyamala Gopalan Education Foundation (SGEF) on Wednesday here in Industrial town Palvoncha. It is a significant Hidhu festival for honouring ancestor making the end of Pitru Raksha.

The programme was organised by the SGEF founder chairman N Suresh Reddy on behalf of USA Vice president Kamala Harris. He prayed to her Mother late great scientist Shyamala Gopalan Harris and performed pujas for need blessing to win in coming polls in the US.

He informed it was the fifth year the organisation was celebrating here in Palvancha. He said, the foundation which was started in the name of great scientist, mother Vice President Kamala Harris and continuing the services every day.

Suresh Reddy explained the importance of Mahalaya Amavasya also known as Sarvapitri Amavasya, Pitru Amavasya or Pitra Moksha Amavasya is a highly auspicious day in the Hindu calendar dedicated to honouring and remembering one's ancestors.

He said, this annual observance holds deep religious importance, as Mahalaya Amavasya provides the final opportunity to offer prayers and food to ancestors, symbolising gratitude and reverence. Beyond its spiritual significance, the day also signals the onset of the festive season , particularly heralding the arrival of Durga Puja, one of the most celebrated festivals in Hindu culture.