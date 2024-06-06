Shabbir Ali credits minority votes for Cong’s good show

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and advisor to the Telangana Government (SC, ST, BC & Minorities) Mohammed Ali Shabbir expressed his gratitude to the people of Telangana, particularly the minorities, for securing the Congress party's victory in eight out of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the State.

In a media statement on Wednesday, Shabbir Ali credited the nearly 100 per cent minority vote share, especially from Muslims and Christians, across all 17 constituencies for the Congress party's success. He noted that the Congress party's vote share in the Lok Sabha elections increased to 41 per cent, up from 39.5 per cent in the previous Assembly polls, due to the strong support from minority communities. He stated that the Congress party secured comfortable victories in Zaheerabad, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda, Peddapalli, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubabad, and Bhongir, thanks to the overwhelming support from minorities.

He also alleged that the BJP's victory in eight other seats was due to a secret alliance with the BRS. “The Congress party took all precautions to prevent the BJP from polarising the Lok Sabha elections. Despite provocative speeches by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the Congress maintained its strategy and countered diplomatically. Consequently, the Congress won eight seats, five more than in the 2019 elections,” he said.

Shabbir Ali alleged that local BRS leaders supported the BJP, facilitating its victory in constituencies like Secunderabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Chevella, Malkajgiri, Adilabad, Medak, and Mahabubnagar. “The Lok Sabha election results have exposed the BJP-BRS nexus, which has been ongoing since 2014,” he claimed.

He reiterated that the Congress party received overwhelming support from the people and pledged that the Telangana government would fulfill all campaign promises. “Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has set clear deadlines for the fulfillment of promises and will ensure all guarantees are implemented without any glitches,” Shabbir Ali affirmed.

Shabbir Ali also congratulated Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and others for the historic victory of the Congress party and other constituents of the INDIA coalition.

He attributed the success to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and the subsequent Nyay Yatra, which he said unified India and led to the defeat of the BJP across the country.