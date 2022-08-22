Shah assures farmers of special initiatives for marketing organic products

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the Centre would take steps to initiate special schemes for the marketing of organic products.

Shah's assurance came during the interaction with model farmers at Begumpet Airport on Sunday evening. In about 30 minutes of his interaction with farmers, he inquired about their cultivation of crops and the situation of farmers in Telangana and shared his experience with organic cultivation.

The farmers explained their experiences as well as woes including finding it tough to find proper marketing facilities for organic products. Also, they explained how farmers in the state could not benefit from the PM Fasal Bhima Yojana for the past couple of years. Shah has encouraged the farmers to continue to adopt organic farming, and the farmers have sought his intervention for the compensation of crop losses incurred during the incessant rains lashed in Telangana that damaged crops

Earlier, the Union Home Minister arrived at Begumpet Airport on a special flight from Delhi on Sunday afternoon. From the airport, he went to Ujjaini Mahakali temple in Secundrabad. He was welcomed with temple honours, Shah performed special puja to the goddesses and received blessings from Veda Pandits.

Then, the union home minister went to the house of a Dalit party member Satanarayana in Kalasi Guda in Sambamurthy Nagar and had coffee and snacks at his house. Shah inquired him about his family and work. Satyanarayana shared with the minister the hardships Dalits have been facing in Telangana and the need to improve their living standards as BJP is going to come to power.

The minister assuring to address the issue has asked the party workers to work hard to bring the BJP government to power in Telangana. Shah left in a special helicopter to Munugodu to address a public meeting. Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, BJP State in-charge Tarun Chugh, and State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar accompanied him.