Shah sets target of 12 LS seats for BJP

Hyderabad: Stating that the corruption-ridden Parivarvadi parties like Congress, BRS and MIM have neither any track record nor performance for the development of the county and Telangana, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called upon the party cadre to strive for winning more than 12 Parliament segments in Telangana in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing booth-level workers and social media warriors of the BJP in the LB Stadium here on Tuesday, Shah listed out a series of scams during the UPA regime to the tune of Rs 12 lakh crore and asked Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to explain to the people on the same.

Taking on the Congress, Shah said the UPA regime under Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh were mere spectators when Pakistan-supported terrorists entering the country and unleashed a rain of terror.



However, on coming to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi government acted tough to put down the terrorism and Naxal menace. The surgical strikes going into the Pakistan territory and wiping out terror camps show the determination of Modi government to secure the safety and security of the country.

He said people used to make fun of BJP agenda on its commitment to build the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, revoking Article 370 and scrapping triple talaq. However, the determined decisions of the Modi government ensured the ending of 500 years of wait and welcomed Ram Lalla with all respect back to the grand temple in Ayodhya.

Similarly, with one stroke, Article 370 was scraped bringing Jammu & Kashmir fully integrated into the country. Shah said that neither the Congress nor BRS could dare to think of giving the much-needed relief to lakhs of Muslim women from the triple talaq. But, in a bid to restore the dignity and respect of women, Modi government has banned it, he added. Recalling his long years of association with PM Modi, Shah said he has been working without taking leave when he was the Chief Minister or now as the Prime Minister. “Modi has dedicated his life to the service of Mother India and to the welfare of the poor,” he added. On the other, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi takes a 45-day leave every year to go to Italy, Rome, London or the USA, he said. Shah said the BRS has come to power riding on the sentiment of Telangana pride. But, ended in rampant corruption and dynastic politics. The same is the case with the Majlis, he pointed out. He said that under Modi’s leadership, the country has become 5th largest economy, and it was Modi’s guarantee that once he comes back to power for the third time, the country to be the 3rd largest economy in the world. Besides, Shah listed out the achievements of the country making fast progress in several sectors like automobile, manufacturing, fintech and the like. Also, Shah said Modi’s government spent Rs 10 lakh crore in the last 10 years on several development projects like roads, railways and others in Telangana. Besides, welfare schemes like individual toilets, Jandhan accounts, free LPG connections to women, piped drinking water, and free ration electrifying the housing of the poor and bringing crores of people out of poverty. He said the BJP and Modi not only have a track record of performance but also an agenda to make the country Viksit Bharat by 2047. He charged that the Congress and BRS couldn’t celebrate the Telangana Liberation Day and repeal the religious-based Muslim reservations due to their appeasement and vote bank politics.