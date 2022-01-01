Shaikpet flyover in Hyderabad opened for traffic today

Union Minister Kishan Reddy and municipal administration and urban development minister KT Rama Rao jointly inaugurated Shaikpet flyover on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, KT Rama Rao said that the government has taken up the construction of roads under Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP). "The state achieved a major development by reducing the traffic issues," the minister said.

He also assured to complete Regional Ring Road (RRR) soon and appealed to Kishan Reddy to reopen the closed roads in the cantonment area.





The newly opened Shaikpet flyover is one of the longest flyovers in the city which eases the traffic towards Hitec City. The flyover starts at Tolichowki and lands in Shaikpet.

Earlier, office goers used to struggle to proceed to Gachibowli, Financial districct, IT corridor, Nanakramguda and Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Lingampally.

The 2.8 km-long six-lane flyover was constructed at a cost of Rs 333.55 crore which is expected to facilitate smooth traffic flow from Rethibowli to Gachibowli.