Shamshabad : No traces of leopard at airport says Forest officials

Shamshabad : Forest officials on Sunday allayed fears of Shamshabad residents and Airport authorities over reports of leopard sightings in the area.

Alerted by the recent news of a leopard roaming on the premises of Shamshabad airport, the forest officials of Shamshabad range along with airport staff searched for the traces of Leopard.

According to a press release, the forest officials said that no pugmarks or traces were found in the area, but the airport authorities informed them that they had found carcasses of wild boars. However, the officials informed when these were examined, it was found that they were killed by the dogs.

Following the request of airport authorities, the forest department placed 10 trap cameras. However, even in those cameras no leopard moments were caught. They could only see stray dogs and wild cats.

Officials concluded that it might be a civet cat (Manupilli). Ten more trap cameras at the request of airport officials, and two cages (trap cages) were also placed.