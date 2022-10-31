Sharmila slams KCR for withdrawing general consent to CBI

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader YS Sharmila has slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for withdrawing the general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate cases in the state.



She alleged that KCR as the Chief Minister is popularly known who stands for corruption and misrule, has resorted to this stand through a secret government order (GO) as he is scared of the CBI.



Sharmila took to Twitter to mount an attack on the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government for withdrawing the general consent to the CBI. She alleged that the KCR-led gang, 'which looted lakhs of crores', is afraid of the central probe agency.

She also asked KCR why he was blocking CBI investigation if he had done no wrong.

The YSRTP leader wondered why the TRS government barred the CBI from investigating cases in the state after raising a hue and cry over the alleged attempt by the BJP to buy its four MLAs.

Meanwhile, Sharmila continued her Praja Prasthanam Padayatra for 194th day in Telangana, covering the Korutla constituency in Jagtial district where she interacted with various sections of people to know their problems.

Earlier, she had launched a scathing attack on TRS government's failure in reviving the Nizam Sugar Factory in Muthyampet, demanding that the factory be immediately re-opened. She recalled that during the Telangana movement, KCR had promised to get the factory opened within 100 days.

Sharmila said that several hundred days have passed, but there is no trace of KCR. She also said that local MLA Vidyasagar Rao had threatened to kill himself in front of the factory gate and even the BJP MLA had assured to get the factory revived, but all these proved to be false promises.

"Earlier, sugarcane was grown over an area of 1.20 lakh acres, which has sadly shrunk to just 10,000 acres today. Three factories were closed after then Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu forced 100 per cent privatisation," she said.

"It was only during the late YSR's government that an honest and committed initiative was taken in the larger interest of the farmers. A committee was formed in 2006 that confirmed that it was indeed a scam. If only YSR was alive, the factory would have been revived, given his selfless vision for farming and the working fraternity," added Sharmila, who is the daughter of late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who was popular as YSR.

The YSRTP leader said that while KCR has a fancy for national foray and can buy a helicopter and rob the exchequer of lakhs of crores in Kaleshwaram project, he can't think of revival of Nizam Sugar Factory.

She made it clear that her party won't be cowed down or pushed to the wall by the attacks of TRS leaders, and instead will continue her fight until a decision is taken and a concrete plan is put in place for the sugar factory.