She team that stopped child marriages
She team officer Vijayalakshmi said that two child marriages were stopped in Nagar Kurnool district under the auspices of the She team.
Nagarkurnool: She team officer Vijayalakshmi said that two child marriages were stopped in Nagar Kurnool district under the auspices of the She team. She team ASI Vijayalakshmi said that the parents of a 16-year-old girl decided to get married in a village in Urukonda mandal of the district and the girl approached the She team.
Similarly, in Pedtakothapally mandal, the girl approached the she team saying that her parents were getting married to a 15-year-old student who completed the tenth standard, so they reached the village and gave counseling to the girl's parents and stopped the marriage, she said.
She Team ASI Vijayalakshmi said that child marriage is a crime under the law and strict action should be taken against such people. she said that if anyone knows that child marriages are taking place, they should give information to 87126 57676 number or 1098 number. She said that Venkataiah and others participated in the program.