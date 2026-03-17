SHE teams apprehend 141 offenders

To ensure women’s safety across the city, the Hyderabad SHE Teams intensified their efforts by registering multiple cases and securing convictions in February. As many as 141 offenders were caught red-handed, while police registered 12 FIRs and secured jail terms for two individuals. According to the units, during the current month, SHE Teams actively processed complaints received through various modes including WhatsApp, direct petitions, and social media platforms.

A total of 88 petitions were received for February. Of these, 30 petitions were referred to police stations, resulting in 12 FIRs, while 18 remain pending for further legal action, said Lavanya NJP, DCP of the Women Safety Wing. The DCP stated that through continuous field surveillance, decoy operations, and technical monitoring, 141 offenders were caught red-handed. Among these, 122 are majors and 19 are minors. Furthermore, 111 offenders were warned and released after counselling in the presence of their family members.

As many as 24 cases were booked as petty cases for serious misconduct. Legal action resulted in two convictions with two-day jail sentences and fines, while 22 other convictions resulted in fines only. Notable cases included a woman who was harassed and abused by a stranger on a two-wheeler while waiting at a traffic signal in Himayatnagar. In another instance, an auto-rickshaw driver in Nampally was booked for using abusive language toward a complainant following a dispute over an excess fare. Another respondent harassed a victim by following her daily and using photographs to blackmail her, while a separate case involved a man pressurising a petitioner to marry him despite clear rejection.

In addition to enforcement, SHE Teams focused on awareness and preventive education. During the month, the teams conducted 232 awareness programmes in schools, colleges, and public places. They also carried out 1,002 observation drives across crowded areas and 230 audio-visual vehicle programmes to reach thousands of citizens. For assistance or to report incidents, the public is encouraged to contact the SHE Teams helpline via Dial 100 or WhatsApp at 9490616555.

These comprehensive measures reflect the commitment of the department to eradicating harassment and fostering a secure environment for women in urban spaces. By combining swift legal action with community education, the teams aim to deter potential offenders and empower victims to come forward without hesitation, ensuring that public spaces remain respectful and safe for all residents of Hyderabad.