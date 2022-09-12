SHE Teams catch 240 persons for misbehaving with women during the Ganesh festival

Hyderabad: Hyderabad SHE teams red-handedly caught 240 persons who were misbehaving with women by touching them inappropriately, stalking them and taking their pics near Ganesh pandals across the city.

"It is not easy to escape from the eyes of SHE Teams no matter where the place is, no matter how huge the crowd is! It is your ignorance if you think your unethical acts of behaving indecently with women will not be caught by the hidden cameras of Hyderabad 'She Team.' SHE Teams ensure that the accused are punished by producing proper evidence before Hon'ble Courts. Don't stain your precious life because of silly & dirty pleasures," Hyderabad SHE Team Additional CP A.R. Srinivas said in a media statement on Monday.

On the occasion of the Ganesh Festival, the Hyderabad SHE Team had its footprint at all Ganesh Pandals under Hyderabad Commissionerate. As many as 240 persons who were misbehaving with women during the Ganesh Celebrations, deliberately touching and harassing women, were arrested red-handed by She team members who were incognito in the crowd in mufti with secret cameras.

She Team members produced the accused before the Nampally Court with sufficient evidence and the trial court sentenced them with a Fine of Rs.250/- and Imprisonment ranging from 2 to 10 days.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand congratulated and appreciated the professionalism and commitment shown by the Hyderabad SHE Team members monitored by Additional DCP Sirisha Raghavendra under the guidance and supervision of Addl CP (Crimes & SIT, SHE Team & Bharosa) A R Srinivas.