Shepherd turned professor appointed in Banaras University

Ranga Reddy: A resident of Vishwanathpuram village in Shadnagar constituency named Anjaiah who worked as a shepherd has been now appointed as the Assistant Professor in Banaras University.



Anjaiah was born in a backward caste family to Papaiah and Ramulamma. He had always dreamt of studying while working as a shepherd with his flock of around 100 sheep.

Anjaiah completed his intermediate from a government junior college in Shadnagar and graduated in BA from Nagarjuna Residential College.

After completing MA in Political Science from Hyderabad university Anjaiah had started a research in Jawaharlal Nehru University. The shepherd now holds a PhD and had been working in Delhi University for the past eight years and is now appointed as an assistant professor the in Banaras University. While speaking about his appointment he said that he felt privileged and will start working in the university where the Father of Telangana, Professor Jayashankar had studied. He also said that he wants to help Political Science students to fight against corruption in India.