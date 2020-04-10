SHG women to contribute 60,000 masks for combating Covid -19

Hyderabad: Nearly 200 women belonging to Self Help Groups would stitch 60,000 cloth masks.

The masks would be distributed among 20,000 sanitation leaders and also 2,500 Swachh auto drivers. The SHG women have been trained by the Urban Community Development wing in stitching the masks. So far, they stitched about 20,000 masks and the remaining 40,000 would be ready in the next two days.

The GHMC would pay Rs. 12 per cloth mask to the SHG women which would cost nearly Rs. 7.2 lakh to the corporation.