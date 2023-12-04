Live
- Supreme Court dismisses SEBI appeal against SAT's decision to quash penalty imposed on Apollo Tyres
- Taking cue from Assembly polls failure, Cong should change its approach, says Abhishek Banerjee
- Passenger injured after TTE allegedly threw him of moving train in Bihar
- Rs.347 crore project sanctioned for RJY airport's development
- Telangana CLP authorises Kharge to name chief minister
- Travel lifts New Zealand's international services trade
- Telangana CLP adopts second resolution
- City witnesses rain under cyclone influence
- BRS MLAs goes to farm house to meet KCR
- SCR cancels few trains running on Vijayawada-Kazipet lines
Just In
Shifting of loyalties from BRS to Cong intensifies
Congress leaders says that more five MLAs are in touch with them and will join the party in near future
Hyderabad: The news that many MLAs of the BRS party are ready to leave, which suffered an unexpected defeat in the Telangana elections, has become a topic of discussion in the political circles.
A few hours after the results were released, Bhadrachalam BRS MLA Tellam Venkata Rao met TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy. Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy were there at that time.
It is known that some Congress party leaders, including senior leader Renuka Chaudhary, have recently stated that the BRS candidates are in touch with them and that they will join the Congress after the results. Currently, the news that Tellam Venkatrao and four other BRS MLAs are in touch with the Congress party has become a topic of discussion.