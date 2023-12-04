Shifting of loyalties from BRS to Cong intensifies

Hyderabad: The news that many MLAs of the BRS party are ready to leave, which suffered an unexpected defeat in the Telangana elections, has become a topic of discussion in the political circles.

A few hours after the results were released, Bhadrachalam BRS MLA Tellam Venkata Rao met TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy. Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy were there at that time.

It is known that some Congress party leaders, including senior leader Renuka Chaudhary, have recently stated that the BRS candidates are in touch with them and that they will join the Congress after the results. Currently, the news that Tellam Venkatrao and four other BRS MLAs are in touch with the Congress party has become a topic of discussion.