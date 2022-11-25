Shilpa Layout flyover thrown open to public

Hyderabad: The Shilpa Layout flyover was opened on Friday by Telangana's Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, KT Rama Rao. Inauguration festivities took place in Shilpa Layout, Gachibowli.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the TRS working president announced that another infrastructure project has been launched by the state government as part of CM KCR's objective to improve connectivity to ORR and relieve congestion at Gachibowli junction. Other flyovers and underpasses that are now under consideration were also highlighted by him.

Minister KTR stated that CM KCR wanted Hyderabad to be the most developed metropolis in the nation.

According to KTR, the state government has solved the issues related to energy, drinking water, and confident to develop further on road construction, and the state's overall law and order condition.

The IT Minister said that the drainage system is the only thing that needs immediate attention.