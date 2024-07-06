Shocked consumers blow a fuse over TGSPDCL bill payment mode

Hyderabad: The recent announcement made by the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) to discontinue monthly bill payments through third-party UPI apps such as PhonePe, Paytm, and Google Pay has led to significant confusion among consumers. Many have complained that the lack of adequate publicity about this change has caught them off guard, resulting in difficulties when trying to pay their bills via the official TSSPDCL website or mobile app.

According to TSSPDCL officials, the decision was made following directions from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Starting July 1, payments through UPI apps including PhonePe, Paytm, Amazon Pay, and Google Pay have been discontinued. As per RBI guidelines, payments to billers not part of the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) will no longer be processed from July onwards. According to the BBPS website, 94 power utilities across the country are part of this payment system; however, TSSPDCL is not yet part of the BBPS.

This sudden decision has caused significant confusion among consumers. Until June 30, they were able to pay bills directly through UPI apps, but this option is no longer available.

“The sudden decision to stop UPI payments for electricity bills surprised us, as there was not enough publicity about the TSSPDCL website and mobile app. I faced difficulties when I tried to pay my bill on the Electricity department's official website. The money was deducted, but I did not receive any confirmation,” said Ramesh, a resident of Jeedimetla.

Expressing doubts about the capacity of the TSSPDCL website, K Murali, a resident of Begumpet, said, “Can the app or website handle the rush of payments. Like other government applications, this website will soon face glitches. Also, why did not the Electricity department link with BBPS.” “The decision is appreciable, and I could pay my bill smoothly. However, many consumers assume they have to pay transaction charges and other fees, which can be avoided. TSSPDCL should educate people about this,” said Sai Teja, a resident of Nizampet. Meanwhile, TSSPDCL officials stated, “As per RBI guidelines, we have discontinued third-party payments. We understand this could be a financial burden on consumers, so we are taking a calculated decision and will come up with a solution by next week. Currently, consumers can log in to our official site and make payments using a UPI ID, but they can no longer do so directly through third-party apps.”