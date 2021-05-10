Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Shops to open from 6 am to 3 pm in Nakrekal from tomorrow

MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah at a meeting with traders and municipal council governing body members at his camp office in Nakrekal on Sunday
x

MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah at a meeting with traders and municipal council governing body members at his camp office in Nakrekal on Sunday

Highlights

Nakrekal (Nalgonda): Local municipal governing body officials and traders have decided to implement voluntary lockdown in Nakrekal from May 11 as the n...

ADVERTISEMENT

Nakrekal (Nalgonda): Local municipal governing body officials and traders have decided to implement voluntary lockdown in Nakrekal from May 11 as the number of corona cases were increasing day-by-day.

The decision was taken at a meeting headed by MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah at his camp office here on Sunday.

They decided to open the shops from 6 am to 3 pm and will remain closed till next day 6 am. The MLA asked the people not to come out of their houses unless its an emergency.

He warned fine will be imposed if anyone violates lockdown rules and a fine of Rs 1,000 will be collected from those, who come out without wearing mask.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X