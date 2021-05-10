Shops to open from 6 am to 3 pm in Nakrekal from tomorrow

Nakrekal (Nalgonda): Local municipal governing body officials and traders have decided to implement voluntary lockdown in Nakrekal from May 11 as the number of corona cases were increasing day-by-day.

The decision was taken at a meeting headed by MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah at his camp office here on Sunday.

They decided to open the shops from 6 am to 3 pm and will remain closed till next day 6 am. The MLA asked the people not to come out of their houses unless its an emergency.

He warned fine will be imposed if anyone violates lockdown rules and a fine of Rs 1,000 will be collected from those, who come out without wearing mask.