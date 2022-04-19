Shortage of gunny bags haunts paddy procurement in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Even as the State government decided to procure yasangi paddy, the shortage of gunny bags and tarpaulins is troubling the officials who are gearing up for the procurement process.

Officials informed that it has been decided to set up 348 paddy purchasing centres in Karimnagar district. Of these, 63 are through IKP, 231 through PACS and 46 through DCMS and eight agricultural market committees.

Paddy was cultivated in 2,46,889 acres in the district. The total grain yield is estimated at 5,92,533 metric tons. It is estimated that 3,39,127 metric tonnes of grain will reach the outlets. Over one lakh metric tonnes will arrive this month.

In Jagtial, the officials planned to set up 421 purchasing centres. Farmers have cultivated paddy in 2,08,207 acres in the district and the total yield is estimated at 5, 41,339 metric tons. There are 162 IKP centres, 252 under PACS and seven agricultural markets.

In Peddapalli, around 292 grain purchasing centres will be set up. Paddy was cultivated in 1,53,384 acres. The grain yield is estimated at 3.94 lakh metric tonnes. Paddy procurement began on Monday. About 94,000 metric tonnes of paddy will be harvested by the end of this month. In Sircilla district, officials prepared plans to set up a total of 265 purchasing centres, of them 66 centers by IKP, 185 by PACS, nine by DCMS, three by MEPMA and two by market committees. Paddy is cultivated in 1.37 lakh acres in the district and yield will be 3.44 lakh metric tonnes.

Minister for Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar speaking to The Hans India informed that the Department of Civil Supplies made all arrangements for the purchase of Yasangi paddy. He asked farmers, officials and millers to cooperate in the purchase of paddy.

The minister said he already reviewed with the authorities and paddy buying started in the erstwhile Nalgonda, Nizamabad and Karimnagar districts where the crop is being harvested. Arrangements for purchasing centres in every village across the State will be complete by the first week of May. The purchase target will be completed within the first week of June.

In this Yasangi, paddy is cultivated in 36 lakh acres in the State and it is estimated that 65 lakh tonnes of grain will reach the procurement centres. The government buys every grain that comes to the purchasing centres. 51 check posts are set up at the borders to prevent grain from reaching other States, he added.

However, as the officials expect the grain to reach the market in another week or ten days. There has been shortage for gunny bags. Four districts need over three crore gunny bags while at present only 25 lakh gunny bags are available.

The government has decided to call for tenders for gunny bags on April 25 to ensure hassle free paddy purchase. The months of April and May are usually windy and tarpaulins are needed to protect the grain from the winds and unseasonal rains but the tarpaulins are not available in required numbers.