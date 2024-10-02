Should temples be free of govt control?

The controversy pertaining to the adulteration of Tirumala Laddu Mahaprasadam had shaken the entire nation. Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan was the first one to propose the formation of a ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ at the national level following controversy over the adulterated ingredients used in making Tirupati Laddu prasadams. This has sparked a debate on the issue and several seers, Hindu organisations and heads of Hindu religious organisations had also expressed similar view. They also felt that all major temple boards like Tirumala should have their own Goshalas to prevent adulteration of milk and milk products used in prasadam. Team Hans went round seeking opinion of various sections of people on this issue.

Freeing temples from Endowment Department is okay

Temples should be freed from Endowment department. Temple trusts should become autonomous and should be managed by highly devoted people from among the Hindu society just as the Shirdi sai trusts, Satyasai baba trust Puttaparty etc are managed. Major temples having Goshalas is also a good idea.

-Kancharla Mahendr Reddy, Nakrekal

Yadadri temple has its own Goshala. At present 180 to 200 cows are there in Goshala and the Goshala is being maintained Hygienically by the temple staff. On an Average 15 to 20 cows give milk daily and is being used for Swamy’s Abhishekam and other pujas. Temples having own Goshala will be an added advantage.

-EO Bhaskar Rao Yadadri Temple

In my view, it is essential for the government to be involved in the management and upkeep of all temples, given the numerous small and large temples present in our state. Prominent temples such as Tirumala, Bhadrachalam, Yadadri, and Sammaka Sarrakka attract significant donations and offerings from devotees, which are utilized for their development. Conversely, smaller temples do not receive comparable levels of financial support, making it challenging for their local authorities to maintain these places of worship effectively. But there should be a goshala in every major temple and also in small temples. It should also be maintained by the government.

-S Vishal Kumar Hyderabad

Temples should be free from endowments department. Let me make it simple, Hindu temples are the only major source of Income to the government even during the british times. Major temples like Tirumala, Yadadri and Bhadradi should have their own gowshalas.

-Lakkakula Thukaram (Advocate) Nirmal

I personally feel temples should not be free from the Endowment department as it is important to keep these religious institutions funded to ensure smooth functioning. But having own Goshalas is a good suggestion. They support traditional practices, preserving Hindu heritage. Local economies can flourish through temple-run goshalas. Temples can educate visitors about cow conservation and Hindu values. They can ensure better living conditions and care for cows.

- Anil Neelam

“When other religious places including Churches and Mosques are not under government control then why are temples? If they are free then temples would develop faster. If prominent temples have their own Gosala’s, they need not depend on dairy products from outside and the menace of adulteration can be controlled.

-P L Nagesh, Ex- chairman Ganesh Temple Secunderabad

It’s illogical to have government control over Hindu temples. Once the temples are free from the endowment department, it will be a game changer. Well-known Temple like Tirumala, Yadadri should have their own Goshalas so that any adulteration will not take place, they can use Ghee from their own Goshalas. ISKCON is one example which has its own Goshala.

- Raj Shekhar Reddy Hyderabad