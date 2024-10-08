Should temples be free of govt control?

The controversy pertaining to the adulteration of Tirumala Laddu Mahaprasadam had shaken the entire nation. Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan was the first one to propose the formation of a ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ at the national level following controversy over the adulterated ingredients used in making Tirupati Laddu prasadams. This has sparked a debate on the issue and several seers, Hindu organisations and heads of Hindu religious organisations had also expressed similar view. They also felt that all major temple boards like Tirumala should have their own Goshalas to prevent adulteration of milk and milk products used in prasadam. Team Hans went round seeking opinion of various sections of people on this issue.

It’s high time that temples be under the authority of an autonomous body, represented by a team of devoted individuals from the community with a dedicated mindset. The Goshalas attached to these temples will ensure the temples have increased footfall and devotee turnout, throughout the year. - Poondru Damodar Reddy, Social activist

Temples having their own Goshalas is a wonderful initiative that alignswith the principles of compassion and environmental stewardship in manyspiritual traditions. Cows are revered in various cultures, but also supply organic resources like milk and dung for temple rituals. Goshalas create employment opportunities and promoteethical treatment of animals. - Sai, Nalgonda

The only way to preserve temple holiness is to free temples from Endowments department and constitute own trust boards. Temples ought to be run by honorable individuals and those who are really committed to followthe sacred rites outlined in our Sastras. But now that the trust boards have evolved into political rehabilitation facilities, the temples’ holiness is being undermined. - VL Narasimha Rao, Khammam

Temples free from the Endowment Department enjoy greater autonomy in theiradministration, allowing local communities to manage their religiouspractices and resources more effectively. This will bring transparency and encourage devotees to actively participate in templeaffairs, promoting cultural preservation and spiritual growth. - AbhiRam, Nalgonda

It is definitely worth looking into replacing the endowments department with a Sanatana Board at the federal level. Those who indulged in irregularities in Tirumala Laddu issue should also be punished severely. - B Shanker Reddy, Bhadrachalam

If the government intends to regulate alltemples, it should apply the same standards to Hindu temples as well asthose of other religions. This approach would ensure equal treatment and create a fair system for regulating temples, mosques, churches, and otherplaces of worship. - Sugunamma, Teacher Mahabubnagar

If temples are under independent trust, then decisions are taken quickly. People aremore likely to benefit. Temples can develop and become accessible to people. Hindu temples are being destroyed because of the people of other religions working in the Devdaya department. - Sitara Venkateshwarlu, Wanaparthy, Pebbair Mandal

Temples should not be under the control of the Government.They should becontrolled by Hindu devotees.Temples hold a significant place in the cultural, spiritual, and social life. They are not merely places of worship but also serve ascenters of tradition, values, and local identity. Given this unique position, it is necessary that they should not be under the control of endowments.-Akinapally Ramakishan, Karimnagar