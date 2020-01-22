Shreya Ghoshal live in Hyderabad

Eleven Point Two , a hyderabad based event management company is delighted to announce their next musical evening with the queen of melody "Shreya Ghoshal"!

A magical melody event to mesmerize the hyderabadis is to happen on Feb 15 2020 at the address conventions, Narsingi. The kickstart of this event happened today where the master of peppy numbers, SS Thaman raised the curtain for this event . SS Thaman while talking to the media said that he's extremely eager to witness the melody queen live in our very own Hyderabad. The musical fraternity along with a lot of celebrities from the industry are happy to join us on the evening.

This event is not only for the Hindi audience , but our melody queen is to give us a mixed treat of Telugu and Hindi. Eleven point two banners the event with bookmyshow to put up this evening for us. Let's all be present there to get drenched in her music on feb 15th!

Tickets prices will be starting from 799 Rupees and are available on www.bookmyshow.com. For more details contact Eleven Point Two on 7893111188