Shutter-breaking gang from Rajasthan busted; 6 nabbed

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad East zone police arrested a notorious shutter lifting 6-member gang who committed an offence and stole away net cash of Rs 9 lakh.

The Sultan Bazar Police arrested Jaisa Ram (32), Lilaram (31), Laxmanaram Shravan (34), Jabara Ram (34), Parasaram (30), all native of Rajasthan and Nagaji Ram (30) of Gujarat.

According to police, Jaisa has received information from Parasaram that if they commit theft in a mobile shop, particularly on a Sunday, they will get huge cash. All the accused formed themselves into a gang and decided to commit theft at Laxmi Mobile Shop situated in Gujarati Galli, Koti.

“As per their plan, they came to Hyderabad in a train on August 3 and took a room at Honest Lodge, Dilsukhnagar and made recce about the shop and committed theft by breaking the grill locks and shutter locks and stole the net cash of Rs 9 lakh from the cash counter,” said Dr. B. Balaswamy, DCP East Zone.

Police received a complaint from Masara Ram Devasi on August 4 stating that he is running a mobile accessories shop in the name of Laxmi Mobile at Gujarati Galli.

A net cash of Rs 9 lakh which was kept in the cash drawer was stolen by unknown offenders by gaining entry into his shop by breaking the shutter locks and grill locks of his mobile shop. Following the complaint, a case was registered U/Sec 331 (4), 305 BNS and investigated into. As per the instructions of DCP, East Zone, a special team was formed and swung into the action immediately by viewing CCTV cameras and by using the technology, apprehended the six offenders on August 10.

The offenders were thoroughly interrogated and the stolen booty of Rs 8 lakh was recovered and six mobile phones were seized from them.