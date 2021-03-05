Siblings kill elder brother over property dispute in Hyderabad

The Shankarpalli police on Friday detained two siblings who allegedly killed their elder brother over property dispute. The incident took place at Tanguturu village of Shankarpally mandal of Rangareddy district.

According to the police, the three brothers -- Yadaiah, Pandu and Srinivas are said to be quarrelling over a property for some time. On Friday, two siblings picked up an argument with their elder brother and in a fit of rage, Pandu and Srinivas stabbed their younger brother Yadaiah with a knife. The death of Yadaiah was instantaneous.

Following the murder, the two accused surrendered before the police. CI Gopinath registered a case and launched an investigation. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy.