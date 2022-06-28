Siddipet: 130 students fall ill after taking stale food

Siddipet: Nearly 130 girl students fell sick after consuming stale food at a Government Minority Residential Educational institution in Siddipet town. However, the health condition of the students, who were undergoing treatment at nearby hospitals, is stable. Officials said that the institution served chicken curry to the student for lunch on Sunday. The leftover chicken gravy was mixed with brinjal curry served it to the students for dinner on the same day. Soon after consuming food, students started vomiting and fell sick.

Local medical staff rushed to the spot and provided first aid to the students. Some of them have been shifted to the hospitals and were put under medical observation. All of them were out of danger and responding to treatment. State Minority Educational society additional Secretary Yusuf Ali and district in-charge Gopal Rao were in touch with medical staff and made arrangements to shift the sick students, if they are serious, to Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao instructed the district officials to ensure adequate medical treatment to the students. The Minority Welfare department already launched a probe into the incident and action will be taken against those responsible. They suspect the outsourced cooking staff did not follow hygiene in preparation of food.