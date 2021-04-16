Siddipet: Elderly couple burnt alive after fire engulfs house

In a tragic incident, an elderly couple burnt alive after a fire gutted their house in Tungallapalli of Koheda Mandal of Siddipet district. The couple were identified as Narsaiah (80) and Lacchamma (70).

A short circuit is said to be the cause of the fire. According to the police, the couple was sleeping in the house when the fire engulfed the house. Locals who noticed the smoke alerted the police who rushed to the spot and took up the investigation.

A case has been registered.