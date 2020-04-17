Siddipet: Harish Rao inaugurates paddy procurement centres
Finance Minister Harish Rao inaugurated paddy and maize procurement centres at Varadarajpur and Simogatam villages here on Thursday.
Forest development corporation chairman Vanteru Pratap Reddy, Old Medak District DCCB Chairman Chitti Devender Reddy, GADA Special Officer Mutyam Reddy and local representatives were also present.
