Siddipet model for State, asserts KCR

Siddipet: Stating that people of Siddipet have made him a leader and the State Chief Minister, BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday asserted that like Telangana was the torch bearer for the country, Siddipet was the model for the State. Addressing the ‘PrajaAshirwada Sabha’ in Siddipet constituency, he went nostalgic recalling olden days. Rao praised Minister T Harish Rao crediting him for development of the segment. He said that he could not have developed Siddipet the way Harish was doing.

KCR, recalling how Siddipet stood behind him all these years, said, “it has made me grow, giving political birth making me a leader and the CM. Every time, it made me victorious. This loan cannot be repaid. The foundation of success of the Telangana agitation was laid in Siddipet.”

Rao said the drinking water project in Siddipet was the inspiration for the Mission Bhagiratha project in the State. He recalled that the Dalit Bandhu was also inspired by Siddipet recalling an incident where he had purchased a cycle to a dalit family to be given as a wedding gift.

The CM remembered how the united Andhra Pradesh protagonist conspired to defeat him when he had resigned from the post of Deputy Speaker and contested elections; how the Siddipet voters ensured his victory with a majority of over 60,000 votes.

The BRS chief praised Harish Rao saying “I gave a six-foot bullet like Harish. He worked beyond my expectations, kept my word and saved your respect. There is a joke among leaders, he goes here and there and brings one project. On every issue his work has been exceptional. Even I could not have done like Harish,” he pointed out.

Rao said Siddipet has everything like water, both for drinking and irrigation, a medical college, engineering colleges. The only thing lacking was an airport. Harish has brought an IT hub, which would become a diamond plaque for the State. He called upon people to ensure Harish Rao’s victory with over one lakh votes.