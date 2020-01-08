Siddipet: Palle Pragathi-II works apace

Siddipet: Second phase Palle Pragathi programme was held at Bussapur and Venkatapur villages of Siddipet Rural mandal on Tuesday. Finance Minister T Harish Rao was present. He lauded the state government for providing welfare schemes in spite of reduction in income.

"Mallanna Sagar, Ranganayaka reservoir works are going at fast pace. The government is spending mostly on farmers welfare including Rs 2000 crore towards Rytubandu scheme, Rs 8000 crore towards free electricity for farmers and Rs 5 lakh insurance to every farmer," he added.

The government is paying Rs 11,000 crore LIC. He said the state should be number one in literacy rate. He listed out the incomes and expenditures of the government. He called upon the unemployed youth to get into farming and he said he would personally train them if they come forward. Villagers and people's representatives were present.