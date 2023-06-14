Siddipet: ‘Sale’ of day-old girl infant prevented, rescued

Siddipet: The Siddipet district child protection (DCPU) officials on Tuesday prevented the alleged sale of a day-old girl infant for Rs.20,000 and rescued her on the outskirts of Burgupalli in Siddipet urban mandal. This followed information given by officials, including Raju, Sishugruha manager Jhansi, social activist Rajaram, to the CWC. The infant was shifted to the government hospital for conducting medical tests.

According to officials, Godugu Manjula of Mothe village, was to sell the girl to couple Md Zameen and Mumtaz of Gajwel, as she had lost husband recently due to ill-health. The infant was Manjula’s fourth child. Since she was unable to take care of them, she planned to sell the infant, as revealed by her to relatives and close acquaintances.

The officials said DCPU would take acre of children if people are unable to bring them up and hand them over. The government would take acre of such children. They advised childless couple not to secure children illegally, while warning that they would be liable for punishment under the illegal trafficking act.