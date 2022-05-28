Siddipet SI killed in ghastly mishap

Siddipet: In a ghastly mishap, a Sub-Inspector of Police working at the Siddipet police station of Siddipet Police Commissionerate died after his two-wheeler was hit by a truck. The incident took place on Friday late night at Shamirpet on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The deceased was identified as Mohd Pasha. He was on the way from Hyderabad to Siddipet district when the accident took place.

According to the sources, the truck moving from Majidpur crossroads towards Medchal hit his bike. He lost control of his bike and was crushed under the wheels of the truck. The people who noticed the accident tried to save the police officer but he succumbed to injuries on the spot.

After receiving the information, the Shamirpet police visited the spot and shifted SI's dead body to a nearby government hospital. A case was registered and the investigation is on. A case of negligence causing death was booked. The driver of the truck is believed to have fled the scene soon after the incident. A manhunt was launched to nab the driver.