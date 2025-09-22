Siddipet will be my ‘Karma Bhoomi’, says Kavitha

Hyderabad: Statingthat she would punish those who distanced her from her family, Telangana Jagruthi President Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Sunday said that Chintamadaka, Siddipet is going to be her Karma Bhoomi in the future.

The Telangana Jagruthi President made these comments while participating in the Bathukamma Festival at her father K Chandrashekar Rao’s native village Chintamadaka. She said that the party leaders had brought a stain on KCR who is like a ‘Chandrudu’. “The native village is likely to become karma bhoomi in future. I will teach a lesson to those who think Chintamadaka, Siddipet as their ‘Jagir’. The more restrictions they impose, the more times I will come,” said Kavitha.

Expressing happiness for being invited by the villagers for playing Bathukamma in the Chintamadaka, Kavitha said that the people of the village have stood beside her at a time when she was separated from the family. Kavitha said, “It is painful to leave family during the marriage itself. I always wish my father and mother to be good. I will not leave those who conspired to separate me from my family. I have not come to Chintamadaka for many years. Last year, there were some kinds of painful circumstances. This year too, there is a special situation. I am happy that you have invited me to come at a time like this. Many people love their hometown. I have many memories of Chintamadaka. I remember very well that all festivals were celebrated irrespective of caste and religion. When I was a child, we came here and played Bathukamma with all castes. During the Telangana movement, I carried Bathukamma in every village and walked around with strength.”

Kavitha said that she would definitely come to Chintamadaka and Siddipet again and again. “If restrictions are imposed, we will come even more times. I will show how much manhood this Chintamadaka has. I want you to stand by me on that journey. No village is a jagir of everyone. But some people think of it as a jagir. I will teach a lesson to them in future,” said Kavitha.