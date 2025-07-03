Sigachi puts deaths at 40, but some still missing

Hyderabad: Two days after the deadly blast at its Pashamylaram plant, Sigachi Industries Ltd on Wednesday put deaths in the accident at 40, but some more employees were said to be still missing. Meanwhile, Telangana Fire Services Department said the factory did not obtain NOC (no objection certificate) from it.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company which manufactures microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) powder used in pharmaceutical, food and other industries, announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 1 crore each to the kin of the deceased.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who visited the accident site on Tuesday, announced that the state government would ensure Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of the deceased.

The company, in its statement, denied the reports suggesting that the accident was caused by the reactor explosion. “As we await the results of the investigation, we would like to clarify that the accident was not caused by a reactor explosion at the plant. We will continue to send updates as we receive information from the investigations. And the operations at the plant have been temporarily suspended for 90 days,” the company said.

According to the company, the incident resulted in the death of 40 workers and left over 33 injured. “It is with anguish that we share details of the accident that occurred at the Sigachi Industries facility in Pashamylaram, Telangana on June 30, resulting in the loss of 40 valued team members and one that left over 33 injured. Our thoughts are with those affected by this tragic accident,” it added.

The company further said since the time of the accident, we have been coordinating the emergency response, family support, and extending cooperation with the investigation and compliance efforts. “Sigachi Industries Ltd has committed to an ex gratia compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of the deceased, while those injured will receive full medical and rehabilitation support,” the company stated.

Meanwhile, a senior official of the Telangana Fire Department said the company has not obtained NoC from the department. There were no adequate safety measures, including fire alarms and heat sensors, in the plant. “It is an online process for obtaining an NOC. Once any firm applies online, a committee will decide and then issue the certificate. This unit has not applied for any NOC and hence we have not issued,” said the official.

The Sangareddy police, based on a complaint by a family member of one of the victims, have registered an FIR against the factory management in connection with the explosion under Sections 105, 110 and 117 of BNS. So far, authorities have handed over Rs 1 lakh cash as immediate assistance to the families of 11 victims.