Singareni CMD to take part in ‘Dial Your CMD’ event

Kothagudem: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) will conduct its monthly “Dial Your CMD” programme on Saturday, enabling employees across all areas of the coal major to directly interact with the company’s Chairman and Managing Director, N Balaram.

The interactive session will be held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., during which workers can call the CMD to share suggestions on improving production, productivity, safety standards and medical facilities within the organisation. According to SCCL officials, the initiative aims to strengthen communication between the management and workforce, ensuring that operational issues, welfare concerns and constructive ideas from employees reach the top leadership without any barriers.

Employees wishing to participate may call the dedicated phone line 040-23311338 during the scheduled hour.

The programme, officials said, reflects the company’s continued efforts to enhance transparency and employee engagement across its operations.