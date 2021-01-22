Singareni Collieries to fill up 372 jobs

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to fill up 372 posts in various departments. An official notification with respect to it was released on Thursday. Applications for the seven types of jobs -- fitter, electrician, welder, turner machinist, motor mechanic and foundryman/moulder trainees and junior staff nurse (women) for 372 posts are invited from January 22.

SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar said the candidates would be selected on the basis of written. Of the total posts, 305 will be for locals from the erstwhile four districts -- Khammam, Adilabad, Karimnagar and Warangal. And the remaining 67 posts are allotted to the candidates from other parts districts in the state.

Candidates who are willing to apply for the posts can visit the official website of SCCL -- www. scclmines.com to know job qualification, salary details, fee payment and other details. Eligible candidates have to submit their applications online through career link in Singareni website from 3 pm on January 22 till 5 p.m. on February 4.

All certificates (soft copies) have to be uploaded online along with the application. A fee of Rs 200 should be paid through SBI link at the time of registration. According to the release, age relaxation is given for the SC/ST and BC candidates. Age limit and exam fees do not apply for internal candidates, a press release said.