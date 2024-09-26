Singareni Contract workers felicitate Janak Prasad

Peddapalli: Chairman of the Minimum Wage Advisory Council Janak Prasad was honoured by contract workers of SCCL for ensuring Rs 5,000 from the profit share to the contract workers for the first time in the history of the company.

Speaking at a programme at Janak Bhawan, Godavarikhani on Wednesday he said in the 103-year history of Singareni, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister of IT Industries D Sridhar Babu for the first time offered bonus to contract workers and said it is a historic decision.

Apart from that, last week Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansuk Mandaviya was requested for the construction of ESIC Hospital in Singareni and for high power salaries in Singareni. The minister responded positively and said that soon not only the salaries of High Power Committee in Singareni will be paid but also construction of ESIC Hospital in Ramagundam will be done, Prasad said.

He promised that INTUC will soon form a full-fledged union of contract workers for the realisation of their rights. He said since he became the chairman of the State Minimum Wage Advisory Council, two meetings were held with the International Organization (ILO) for 1.20 crore contract and outsourcing workers across Telangana and their wages would be revised scientifically.

Later, ‘Palabhishekam’ was performed to the portraits of Revanth Reddy, Bhatti Vikramarka, and Sridhar Babu. Central senior vice presidents Dharmapuri, Kampelli Sammayya and Jetty Shankar Rao, vice president Kalavena Shyam, general secretaries Lakshmipati Goud and Vikas Kumar Yadav, women president Sesha Ratnam, district president Das, general secretary MD Akram, vice president, Kalavena Shyam, Ramshetty Narender, Bhimrao, Peram Ramesh, Tyson Srinivas, K Sadanandam RG-1 vice president, Kota Ravinder Reddy RG-3 vice president, Devi Bhumaiya Mandamarri and others were present.