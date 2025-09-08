Singareni issues reinstatement orders for sacked JMETs

Kothagudem: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has reinstated 43 Junior Mining Engineer Trainees (JMETs) who were previously terminated due to various administrative reasons. The orders were issued on Sunday as per the directions of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) N Balram, following a tripartite agreement reached recently.

The reinstatement comes after a consensus was achieved between the Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner, Singareni management, and the Singareni Collieries Workers Union (AITUC). The agreement aimed to provide a second chance to those trainees who had earlier been removed from service primarily for unauthorized absence and failure to submit mandatory documentation.

According to the official release, the reinstated JMETs will be treated as fresh recruits. They are required to appear before a high-power committee constituted by the company to verify credentials such as Overman Certificate, Gas Testing, and First Aid certificates.

Upon satisfactory verification, they must undergo medical fitness tests, after which provisional appointment orders will be issued.

It is mandatory for each reinstated trainee to complete at least 190 muster days during their first year of service.Balram stated that those who were terminated prior to July 24, 2025, are below 45 years of age, and meet all eligibility and medical fitness criteria will soon be reappointed as JMETs in T&S Grade-C.