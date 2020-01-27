Singareni plans to reach Rs 50K crore turnover by 2025

Hyderabad/Khammam: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar said that company would reach the turnover of Rs 50,000 crore from the present 25,000 crore in the next five years as the company was planning to achieve the target of a hundred million tonnes coal production by 2025.

Addressing the company officials and workers after hoisting the national flag on the occasion of 71st Republic Day celebrations held at Hyderabad office, the CMD said that SCCL had become the first coal company in India to enter into Solar and Thermal power generation.

He urged all the employees to rededicate themselves to serve the nation with the production of required supply of coal to thermal power stations.

"We have a bright future ahead. Let us work untidily and continue the saga of success in coal production and power generation," he said. On the occasion, he honoured the best officers and employees of Singareni Bhavan, Hyderabad.

Administrative Manager N Bhaskar, Public Relation Officer Budagam Mahesh, Finance Manager B Arvind, Civil Supervisor R Venkateswar Reddy, PA to directors D Vijaykumar, Deputy Superintendent Vinita were honoured by the Chairman on the occasion.

Executive Director Coal Movement J Allwyn, Advisor (Mining) DN Prasad, Advisor (Forestry) Surendra Pandey, General Manager Anthony Raja and other staff also attended the programme.