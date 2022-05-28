Singareni razes oustees’ properties without paying compensation

Karimnagar: Tension prevailed at the Singareni Open Cast Project (OCP)-2 at Ladnapur village of Ramagiri mandal on Friday when the revenue and Singareni officials demolished the houses belonging to the project oustees without paying them Relief and Rehabilitation package.

Immediately, the project oustees rushed to OCP and staged a dharna flaying the authorities for demolishing the houses without providing any compensation and R&R package. The police swung into action and arrested the protestors.

Following the news, Manthani legislator D Sridhar Babu also rushed to the spot and staged dharna along with the project oustees.

The Congress legislator demanded the government to provide R&R package to 283 project oustees before taking up demolition of the structures in the Ladnapur village. Demanding the release of arrested people, Sridhar Babu flayed the Singareni and revenue authorities for demolishing the houses without any notice or payment of compensation and relocation of the oustees.

Later, the Singareni and Revenue officials held consultations in the guest house with the local legislator and project oustees. The legislator demanded the authorities to take up the OCP-2 project work only after providing the R&R package to the oustees.

He demanded the Singareni authorities to represent the issue with the Singareni chairman and MD N Sridhar and resolve the issue. Later, the officials had assured to provide suitable R&R package after conducting inquiry and survey.