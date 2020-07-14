Singareni to build floating solar power plants

Kothagudem: As part of their business expansion plans, Singareni is ready for erection of floating solar power plants on water bodies, informed SCCL CMD N Sridhar here on Monday.

Speaking in a meeting with Directors at Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad, he said Singareni is getting a project ready for erection of 500 megawatt floating solar power plants on large water bodies along with the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Department ( TSRED).

TSRED has taken up the feasibility study for erecting floating solar power plants on large water bodies, he said. With Singareni ready to undertake the construction of floating solar power plants, discussions were on the subject of whether everything should be at one place or in 5 phases of 100 megawatts each, he said.

They discussed the opportunity available on the water bodies situated at Karimnagar, Warangal and other districts, the Chairman informed.

Sridhar requested that proposal be submitted for erecting these floating solar power plants without causing any botheration to anybody and within the framework of the rules and regulations. As part of its expansion plans, Singareni which already has solar power plants in all its 11 areas is now looking for spreading to other areas as well, he said.

He said that once the project proposals are ready it would be submitted to the State government and only after permissions for power purchase will this go forward.

Singareni Director N. Shankar, vice president of Telangana State Renewable Energy Department N. Janaiah, Project Director Ramakrishna participated in the meeting.