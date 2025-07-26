Singareni to reappoint 43 terminated trainees

Kothagudem: The Singareni management has, in principle, agreed to reinstate 43 Junior Mining Engineer Trainees (JMETs) who were earlier terminated for various reasons.

An agreement in this regard was reached between the recognised union, Singareni Collieries Workers Union, and the Singareni management at the office of the Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner, Vidyanagar, Hyderabad. Previously, these JMETs were terminated due to reasons, such as unauthorised absence and failure to submit the required certificates.

However, the recognised union raised the issue of reappointment of these trainees on humanitarian grounds during the Director (PA&W) level constructive meeting held in November 2024 and again during the chairman-level constructive meeting held in March this year.

Following discussions in the 51st constructive meeting held at the Director (PA&W) level on June 27, a bilateral understanding was reached. Subsequently, after further discussions between union representatives and management in the presence of the Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner, a tripartite agreement was finalised.