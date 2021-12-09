Singareni workers strike hit coal production in Telangana

Singareni workers on Thursday morning boycotted their duties following a three-day strike call against the privatization of coal blocks.



A total of 40,000 regular employees and 25,000 contract employees joined the protest following which the coal production halted at 19 open cast mines and 23 underground mines. The workers called for the protest after the central government announced auctioning of four coal blocks. They alleged that the strike would be continued until the central government withdrew their decision.

Singareni Collieries has spent around Rs 167 crore for the blocks -- block-3 in Koyagudem of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, block-3 in Sattupalli of Khammam district, Kalyanakani-6 and the blocks in Sravanapalli of Asifabad district. While the corporation is awaiting the permission for the production of coal in these blocks, the centre announced auctioning of the blocks.

The strike was launched after the workers talks with Singareni management on December 3 and 6 were failed.