Singareni workers to strike from Dec 9

Godavarikhani (Peddapalli): Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangam (TBGKS), affiliated to the ruling TRS, has issued a strike notice for December 9 in Singareni Collieries Company Limited in response to the Union ministry's decision to put four coal blocks of SCCL for auction to be bought by private players.

Union president B Venkat Rao and general secretary M Rajireddy briefed the media about their demands at a press meet here on Thursday.

They demanded that the four coal blocks i.e., Kalyan Khani Block-6, Koyagudem Block-3, Sathupalll Block-3 and Shravanapalli should be withdrawn from auction. They asserted that they will conduct strike, as per Industrial Disputes Act 1947 under section 22, Sub Section (1).

Their other demands include enhancement of age from 35 years to 40 years for dependents or medically Invalidated and deceased employees also; and correction or alias names or workmen (i.e. one at SCCL Records and other at his native place records) and their dependents' names also for the purpose or providing dependent employment; The union leaders said that the corporate medical boards were not conducted for the last one and half year due to Covid and because or which some dependents' age crossed 35 years when their parents were called for medical board. Hence, they may be allowed for dependant employment, they added. The leaders further said that for the last one year the management was not providing dependent employment to medically unfit employees sons etc, on the plea that their spouses are working in Government/PSU service though it was not mentioned in the circular issued by the managements.

They appealed to all the workers to participate in the strike from December 9 and to make it success.